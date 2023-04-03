Ukraine CMSAF visits Spangdahlem

U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing Commander, right, greets Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk March 22, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Chief Stanislavchuk visited various USAF education and training institutions during his visit to discuss future education and training opportunities for the Ukrainian Armed Forces non-commissioned officer corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

