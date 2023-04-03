Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukraine CMSAF visits Spangdahlem [Image 2 of 5]

    Ukraine CMSAF visits Spangdahlem

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Leslie Hauck, 52nd Fighter Wing Commander, right, greets Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Kostiantyn Stanislavchuk March 22, 2023, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Chief Stanislavchuk visited various USAF education and training institutions during his visit to discuss future education and training opportunities for the Ukrainian Armed Forces non-commissioned officer corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Sanchez-Chen)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2023
    Ukraine
    Spangdahlem AB
    52FW

