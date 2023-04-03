230402-N-EJ241-1023



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – – Lt. Cmdr. Michael J. Monroig, the chaplain aboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, speaks during religious service at the command chapel April 2, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023 03:23 Photo ID: 7721076 VIRIN: 230402-N-EJ241-1023 Resolution: 7360x4212 Size: 1.73 MB Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO Hometown: CAGUAS, PR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSF Diego Garcia Special Religious Event [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.