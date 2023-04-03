Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Diego Garcia Special Religious Event [Image 3 of 6]

    NSF Diego Garcia Special Religious Event

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    04.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    230402-N-EJ241-1015

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory – Lt. Cmdr. Michael J. Monroig, the chaplain aboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, prays during religious service at the command chapel April 2, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia's mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM, and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    Date Taken: 04.02.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 03:23
    Photo ID: 7721073
    VIRIN: 230402-N-EJ241-1015
    Resolution: 6850x4850
    Size: 2.4 MB
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    Hometown: CAGUAS, PR
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSF Diego Garcia Special Religious Event [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS

    Church
    Worship
    Religion
    Chaplain
    NSF Diego Garcia

