JRM Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday

Navy Chief, Navy Pride! ⚓️



Joint Region Marianas (JRM) personnel celebrated the 130th Chief Petty Officer Birthday at JRM headquarters, March 31.



On April 1, 1893, the rank was officially established. These senior enlisted Sailors offer mentorship to junior Sailors and advise unit and senior officers, supplying an important bridge to connect enlisted personnel with leadership.



(U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.04.2023