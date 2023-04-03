Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JRM Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday [Image 3 of 5]

    JRM Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday

    GUAM

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    Navy Chief, Navy Pride! ⚓️

    Joint Region Marianas (JRM) personnel celebrated the 130th Chief Petty Officer Birthday at JRM headquarters, March 31.

    On April 1, 1893, the rank was officially established. These senior enlisted Sailors offer mentorship to junior Sailors and advise unit and senior officers, supplying an important bridge to connect enlisted personnel with leadership.

    (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 02:18
    Photo ID: 7720989
    VIRIN: 230331-N-LS152-1130
    Resolution: 2100x1402
    Size: 778.78 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRM Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday [Image 5 of 5], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JRM Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday
    JRM Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday
    JRM Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday
    JRM Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday
    JRM Celebrates 130th CPO Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CPO
    Guam
    Birthday
    Chief
    JRM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT