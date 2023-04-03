Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JRM Observes Mes CHamoru [Image 5 of 5]

    JRM Observes Mes CHamoru

    GUAM

    03.30.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Region Marianas

    Staff members from Joint Region Marianas (JRM) gathered for a special Mes CHamoru celebration at JRM headquarters in Asan, March 30.

    During the event, JRM Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson offered remarks and welcomed Dr. Michael Lujan Bevacqua, curator of the Guam Museum, who shared some of the history of the CHamoru people on Guam.

    The annual observance recognizes the culture and heritage of the CHamoru people.

    (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

