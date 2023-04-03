JRM Observes Mes CHamoru

Staff members from Joint Region Marianas (JRM) gathered for a special Mes CHamoru celebration at JRM headquarters in Asan, March 30.



During the event, JRM Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson offered remarks and welcomed Dr. Michael Lujan Bevacqua, curator of the Guam Museum, who shared some of the history of the CHamoru people on Guam.



The annual observance recognizes the culture and heritage of the CHamoru people.



(U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

Date Taken: 03.30.2023