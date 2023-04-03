U.S. service members participate in a Commander's Cup event at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 2, 2023. Team PSAB Airmen and Soldiers competed in a sports tournament that included dodgeball, knockout basketball and volleyball. The event concluded with the winners receiving a trophy and a cookout dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

Photo ID: 7720923
Resolution: 6306x4429
Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
This work, Team PSAB participates in Commander's Cup [Image 30 of 30], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS