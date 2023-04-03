Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team PSAB participates in Commander's Cup [Image 30 of 30]

    Team PSAB participates in Commander's Cup

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.11.1674

    Photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. service members participate in a Commander's Cup event at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 2, 2023. Team PSAB Airmen and Soldiers competed in a sports tournament that included dodgeball, knockout basketball and volleyball. The event concluded with the winners receiving a trophy and a cookout dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)

    Date Taken: 06.11.1674
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 01:44
    Photo ID: 7720923
    VIRIN: 230402-F-UO935-4063
    Resolution: 6306x4429
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    AFCENT
    Commander's Cup
    U.S. Air Force
    PSAB
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Team PSAB

