U.S. service members participate in a Commander's Cup event at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, April 2, 2023. Team PSAB Airmen and Soldiers competed in a sports tournament that included dodgeball, knockout basketball and volleyball. The event concluded with the winners receiving a trophy and a cookout dinner. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.1674
|Date Posted:
|04.04.2023 01:44
|Photo ID:
|7720921
|VIRIN:
|230402-F-UO935-4035
|Resolution:
|7720x4937
|Size:
|2.87 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team PSAB participates in Commander's Cup [Image 30 of 30], by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT