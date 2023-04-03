Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS OAKLAND SAILORS TOUR THE PHA DIXMUDE

    SINGAPORE

    03.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE (March 21, 2023) French Armed Forces pilots assigned to Mistral-class amphibious assault ship PHA Dixmude (L9015), Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) pilots assigned to Akizuki-class destroyer JS Suzutsuki (DD 117) and U.S. Navy pilots assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, forward deployed aboard Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Oakland (LCS 24), pose for a photo together in front of a French Aérospatiale Gazelle in the hangar aboard Dixmude during a pilots’ exchange at Changi Naval Base, Singapore, March 21, 2023. Oakland, part of Destroyer Squadron 7, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sang Kim)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2023
    Date Posted: 04.04.2023 00:11
    Location: SG
    TAGS

    Tours
    Deployment
    French Navy
    JSDF
    USS Oakland
    LCS 24

