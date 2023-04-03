Service members and their families attend a Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month glow run at the Missing Man Trail on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar. 31, 2023. April is designated as SAAPM, and this year the Department of Defense’s theme is “Step Forward”, encouraging individuals to use their personal strength to advance positive change in preventing sexual violence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 22:05 Photo ID: 7720699 VIRIN: 230331-F-JA727-0087 Resolution: 5719x3651 Size: 13.16 MB Location: JBPHH, HI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th Wing hosts SAAPM glow run [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.