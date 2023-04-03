15th Wing hosts SAAPM glow run

Runners race on the Missing Man Trail during a Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month glow run on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar. 31, 2023. The run was held to increase awareness of sexual assault within the military and provide helpful resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

