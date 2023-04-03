Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing hosts SAAPM glow run [Image 2 of 6]

    15th Wing hosts SAAPM glow run

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michele Lo Bianco, 15th Wing commander, speaks during a Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month glow run at the Missing Man Trail on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar. 31, 2023. Lo Bianco signed a SAAM proclamation after the run's completion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

