    15th Wing hosts SAAPM glow run [Image 1 of 6]

    15th Wing hosts SAAPM glow run

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Glow sticks are displayed at a 15th Wing Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention and Response booth during a Sexual Assault Prevention Month glow run at the Missing Man Trail on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Mar. 31, 2023. The run was held to increase awareness of sexual assault within the military and provide helpful resources. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    15th Wing
    SAAPM
    SAAPR

