USS Essex Conducts Preservation

SAN DIEGO (Mar. 27, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Guadalupe Esquivel, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), installs a protective layer into the ship’s hull aboard Essex, Mar. 27, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

