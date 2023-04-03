Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Conducts Preservation [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Essex Conducts Preservation

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Seaman Richard Anglin 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    SAN DIEGO (Mar. 27, 2023) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Gavin Ashmore, left, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Guadalupe Esquivel, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), install a protective layer into the ship’s hull aboard Essex, Mar. 27, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 21:30
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Conducts Preservation [Image 5 of 5], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

