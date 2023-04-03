USS Essex Conducts Preservation

SAN DIEGO (Mar. 27, 2023) Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Gavin Ashmore, left, and Culinary Specialist Seaman Guadalupe Esquivel, both assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), install a protective layer into the ship’s hull aboard Essex, Mar. 27, 2023. Essex is dry docked in San Diego conducting a maintenance period to upgrade and refurbish many key systems aboard. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)
