    MDSU-1 Holds ICEDIVEX with Canadians

    SHERIDAN LAKE, BC, CANADA

    03.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    SHERIDAN LAKE, British Columbia (March 2023) An aerial view of a camp set up on Sheridan Lake, British Columbia, by members of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 and the Canadian Armed Forces’ Fleet Diving Unit Pacific during an Ice Diving Exercise (ICEDIVEX) in March 2023. The ICEDIVEX enhanced interoperability between U.S. and Canadian diving units by accomplishing joint technical diving and unit-level training evolutions. MDSU-1 is a component of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 that provides combatant commanders the expeditionary capability to clear ports, piers and waterways; assist vessels in distress; and conduct salvage of ships, aircraft and other objects from the water. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) 230315-N-N2422-0001

