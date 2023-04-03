MDSU-1 Holds ICEDIVEX with Canadians

SHERIDAN LAKE, British Columbia (March 14, 2023) Members of Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 and the Canadian Armed Forces’ Fleet Diving Unit Pacific pose for a group photo during an Ice Diving Exercise (ICEDIVEX) at Sheridan Lake, British Columbia, March 14, 2023. The ICEDIVEX enhanced interoperability between U.S. and Canadian diving units by accomplishing joint technical diving and unit-level training evolutions. MDSU-1 is a component of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 that provides combatant commanders the expeditionary cability to clear ports, piers and waterways; assist vessels in distress; and conduct salvage of ships, aircraft and other objects from the water. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) 230314-N-N2422-0001

