    MDSU-1 Holds ICEDIVEX with Canadians [Image 1 of 2]

    MDSU-1 Holds ICEDIVEX with Canadians

    SHERIDAN LAKE, BC, CANADA

    03.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    SHERIDAN LAKE, British Columbia (March 11, 2023) Divers perform in-water checks in Sheridan Lake, British Columbia, during an Ice Diving Exercise (ICEDIVEX) involving Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 and the Canadian Armed Forces’ Fleet Diving Unit Pacific, March 11, 2023. The ICEDIVEX enhanced interoperability between U.S. and Canadian diving units by accomplishing joint technical diving and unit-level training evolutions. MDSU-1 is a component of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 that provides combatant commanders the expeditionary capability to clear ports, piers and waterways; assist vessels in distress; and conduct salvage of ships, aircraft and other objects from the water. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) 230311-N-N2422-0003

