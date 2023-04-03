SHERIDAN LAKE, British Columbia (March 11, 2023) Divers perform in-water checks in Sheridan Lake, British Columbia, during an Ice Diving Exercise (ICEDIVEX) involving Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 1 and the Canadian Armed Forces’ Fleet Diving Unit Pacific, March 11, 2023. The ICEDIVEX enhanced interoperability between U.S. and Canadian diving units by accomplishing joint technical diving and unit-level training evolutions. MDSU-1 is a component of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group (EODGRU) 1 that provides combatant commanders the expeditionary capability to clear ports, piers and waterways; assist vessels in distress; and conduct salvage of ships, aircraft and other objects from the water. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) 230311-N-N2422-0003
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 19:42
|Photo ID:
|7720457
|VIRIN:
|230311-N-N2422-0003
|Resolution:
|2178x2178
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|SHERIDAN LAKE, BC, CA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MDSU-1 Holds ICEDIVEX with Canadians [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT