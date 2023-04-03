Retiring Soon? Get To Know Your TRICARE Options at March 30 Webinar

Are you or your sponsor getting ready to retire? Now’s a great time to make sure your TRICARE coverage will be ready too. Join us for a webinar, “Using TRICARE After Retirement,” on Thursday, March 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. TRICARE experts will walk you through your TRICARE plan options and what you need to do avoid a gap in health coverage. You’ll also have an opportunity to ask questions. Sign up now to attend.

