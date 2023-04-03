Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retiring Soon? Get To Know Your TRICARE Options at March 30 Webinar

    Retiring Soon? Get To Know Your TRICARE Options at March 30 Webinar

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.14.2023

    Photo by Annie Brown 

    Defense Health Agency

    Are you or your sponsor getting ready to retire? Now’s a great time to make sure your TRICARE coverage will be ready too. Join us for a webinar, “Using TRICARE After Retirement,” on Thursday, March 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. TRICARE experts will walk you through your TRICARE plan options and what you need to do avoid a gap in health coverage. You’ll also have an opportunity to ask questions. Sign up now to attend.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 18:48
    Photo ID: 7720425
    VIRIN: 230314-O-DG853-070
    Resolution: 2085x1390
    Size: 487.37 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retiring Soon? Get To Know Your TRICARE Options at March 30 Webinar, by Annie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Retiring Soon? Get To Know Your TRICARE Options at March 30 Webinar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    retiree
    TRICARE
    retirement
    military retirement
    TRICARE benefits
    military retiree
    retiring from the military
    TRICARE Webinar

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT