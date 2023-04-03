Are you or your sponsor getting ready to retire? Now’s a great time to make sure your TRICARE coverage will be ready too. Join us for a webinar, “Using TRICARE After Retirement,” on Thursday, March 30, from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. TRICARE experts will walk you through your TRICARE plan options and what you need to do avoid a gap in health coverage. You’ll also have an opportunity to ask questions. Sign up now to attend.
|Date Taken:
|03.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 18:48
|Photo ID:
|7720425
|VIRIN:
|230314-O-DG853-070
|Resolution:
|2085x1390
|Size:
|487.37 KB
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Retiring Soon? Get To Know Your TRICARE Options at March 30 Webinar, by Annie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Retiring Soon? Get To Know Your TRICARE Options at March 30 Webinar
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT