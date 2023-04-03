Awards and Promotions

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Nhadeije Bordes, a legal clerk with 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal during a ceremony on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Apr. 30, 2023. Bordes received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for superior performance in her duties while serving as the legal clerk for the 26th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Nayelly Nieves-Nieves)

Date Taken: 04.03.2023
Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US