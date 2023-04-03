Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WBAMC Simulation lab brings real-time training for K9 intervention

    EL PASO, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2023

    Photo by Amabilia Payen 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Medical Soldiers with the 528th Hospital Center train on a simulation dog-mannequin with life-saving tasks and familiarization, on March 23, 2023, at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center Simulation Laboratory and Center.

    Date Taken: 03.23.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 18:02
    Photo ID: 7720340
    VIRIN: 230323-O-DO208-165
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: EL PASO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WBAMC Simulation lab brings real-time training for K9 intervention, by Amabilia Payen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    528th Hospital Center military working dog

