    Lifelong military child reflects on Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 4]

    Lifelong military child reflects on Month of the Military Child

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey

    Harmony Jones, a military child and senior at the Stevenson School in Pebble Beach, Calif., poses for a photo at school March 8.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 17:58
    Photo ID: 7720333
    VIRIN: 230403-A-IT218-004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lifelong military child reflects on Month of the Military Child [Image 4 of 4], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Materiel Command
    Month of the Military Child
    U.S. Army Installation Management Command
    target_news_north
    U.S. Army Garrison Presidio of Monterey
    target_readyandresilient

