    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro attends the 123rd Army Navy Game [Image 10 of 17]

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro attends the 123rd Army Navy Game

    PA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shannon Renfroe 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy James Honea attends the 123rd Army Navy Game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Dec. 10, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Shannon E. Renfroe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 17:43
    Photo ID: 7720318
    VIRIN: 221210-N-FC670-086
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 9.63 MB
    Location: PA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro attends the 123rd Army Navy Game [Image 17 of 17], by CPO Shannon Renfroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SECNAV
    Army Navy
    Carlos Del Toro
    SECNAV78

