    P2B pairs cadets with an assortment of careers [Image 4 of 13]

    P2B pairs cadets with an assortment of careers

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force ROTC cadets pose for a photo inside a WC-130 Hercules during Pathways to Blue at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 31, 2023. Pathways to Blue is a diversity outreach event hosted by Second Air Force with the support of the 81st Training Wing, 403rd Wing, 1st Special Operations Wing, 24th Special Operations Wing, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron and the Air Force Research Laboratory. Approximately 170 cadets from 12 different colleges and universities were provided hands-on demonstrations of various officer career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    Keesler Air Force Base
    Air Force
    81st Training Wing
    Air Education and Training Command
    Second Air Force
    Pathways to Blue ROTC program

