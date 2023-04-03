P2B pairs cadets with an assortment of careers

U.S. Air Force Col. Billy Pope, 81st Training Wing commander, delivers welcoming remarks to Air Force ROTC cadets during Pathways to Blue inside the Welch Theater at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, March 31, 2023. Pathways to Blue is a diversity outreach event hosted by Second Air Force with the support of the 81st Training Wing, 403rd Wing, 1st Special Operations Wing, 24th Special Operations Wing, 85th Engineering Installation Squadron and the Air Force Research Laboratory. Approximately 170 cadets from 12 different colleges and universities were provided hands-on demonstrations of various officer career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

