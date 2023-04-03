JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 30 MARCH 2023

These photos show the Combat Life savers Course, various units are trained at the Fort Dix MSTC. They are training the soldiers to prepare for MEDIVAC Packaging hot and cold hoist lift. This provided the soldiers with real life simulated training at the Fort Dix MSTC. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

