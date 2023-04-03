Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 30 MARCH 2023 [Image 4 of 7]

    JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 30 MARCH 2023

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    These photos show the Combat Life savers Course, various units are trained at the Fort Dix MSTC. They are training the soldiers to prepare for MEDIVAC Packaging hot and cold hoist lift. This provided the soldiers with real life simulated training at the Fort Dix MSTC. (Images provided by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Dan Amburg)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 15:00
    Photo ID: 7719758
    VIRIN: 230330-A-IE493-192
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 607.25 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 30 MARCH 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 30 MARCH 2023
    JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 30 MARCH 2023
    JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 30 MARCH 2023
    JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 30 MARCH 2023
    JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 30 MARCH 2023
    JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 30 MARCH 2023
    JB MDL Fort Dix MSTC Combat Life Savers Course 30 MARCH 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Combat Life savers Course MSTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT