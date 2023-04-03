Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins Requirement Symposium

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2023

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Lt. Gen. Shaun Morris, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, speaks about Digital Material Management to the Robins Requirements Symposium audience at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 23, 2023. Morris spoke about the AFLCMC priorities of how, where and who, and how those fit into the Air Force Materiel Command Strategic Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

