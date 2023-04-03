Robins Requirement Symposium

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Lt. Gen. Shaun Morris, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center commander, speaks about Digital Material Management to the Robins Requirements Symposium audience at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, March 23, 2023. Morris spoke about the AFLCMC priorities of how, where and who, and how those fit into the Air Force Materiel Command Strategic Plan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)

