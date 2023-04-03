Representing the Arkansas National Guard In Guatemala

The Arkansas National Guard sent ten Spanish interpreters to participate in CENTAM Guardian 2023 in Guatemala, March 12 - 29, 2023. The exercise brought soldiers from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, and the U.S. into a multinational, combined arms exercise designed to strengthen cooperation and interoperability.



“This is my first time in Guatemala,” said Sgt. Juan Falquez, 1st Battalion, 206th Field Artillery Regiment, Booneville, Ark. “It was a challenge, knowing that their Spanish dialect is somewhat different than mine. I was able to change and adapt to overcome the barriers, and communicate properly with the partner force.”

Falquez and the other Arkansas interpreters had to communicate often complex squad level tactics and maneuvers to soldiers from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. “Being able to transfer our knowledge and coach soldiers was my favorite part of the exercise,” said Falquez.



Maj. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, adjutant general of the Arkansas National Guard, met with his Guardsmen during his visit to Guatemala and presented them with the Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon.



“I was personally inspired by them,” said Stubbs when asked about utilizing Spanish interpreters from within the ranks. “How awesome it is that … ,Soldiers, Airmen, Arkansas National Guardsmen, … that we can take them, put them in this environment and they can represent us in just a very profound way; and a very important and consequential way.



“They were providing an incredible service, but at the same time, they were representing our state. It just speaks to the to the awesome diversity that we have in our organization and the power of our diversity. Diversity is a superpower for our organization.”



Stubbs thanked each of the 60 Arkansas National Guardsmen for their part in strengthening the relationship between the state of Arkansas and our state partner, Guatemala.



(Photos by Arkansas Army National Guard Sgt. 1st Class Jim Heuston)

