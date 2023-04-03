Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    908th EARS trains with Royal Omani Air Force [Image 6 of 6]

    908th EARS trains with Royal Omani Air Force

    OMAN

    03.19.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A Royal Omani Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a combined training event within Oman, March 19, 2023. The training event increased combined air-to-air refueling proficiency and interoperability between partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 13:09
    Photo ID: 7719389
    VIRIN: 230319-F-UN842-0578
    Resolution: 5169x3511
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: OM
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 908th EARS trains with Royal Omani Air Force [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    908th EARS trains with Royal Omani Air Force
    908th EARS trains with Royal Omani Air Force
    908th EARS trains with Royal Omani Air Force
    908th EARS trains with Royal Omani Air Force
    908th EARS trains with Royal Omani Air Force
    908th EARS trains with Royal Omani Air Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Air Mobility Command
    KC-10
    1CTCS
    AFCENT
    Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT