908th EARS trains with Royal Omani Air Force

A Royal Omani Air Force F-16 receives fuel from a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a combined training event within Oman, March 19, 2023. The training event increased combined air-to-air refueling proficiency and interoperability between partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
