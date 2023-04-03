U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jessica Lere, and Master Sgt. Corvus Lowry, 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron aerial refueling specialists, deliver fuel to a Royal Omani Air Force F-16 during a combined training event within Oman, March 19, 2023. The training event increased combined air-to-air refueling proficiency and interoperability between partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Asselta)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 13:09
|Photo ID:
|7719383
|VIRIN:
|230319-F-UN842-0406
|Resolution:
|5565x3703
|Size:
|9.51 MB
|Location:
|OM
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 908th EARS trains with Royal Omani Air Force [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Daniel Asselta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
