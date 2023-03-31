Staff Sgt. Veronika Worley, 436th Operations Support Squadron executive assistant, flips a tire during a Women’s History Month obstacle course event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 31, 2023. The event closed out Team Dover’s observance of 2023’s Women’s History Month and consisted of 12 CrossFit exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 11:25 Photo ID: 7719131 VIRIN: 230331-F-DA916-0138 Resolution: 3000x2400 Size: 4.91 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover closes Women’s History Month [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.