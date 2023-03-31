Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover closes Women’s History Month [Image 3 of 7]

    Team Dover closes Women’s History Month

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 436th Operations Support Squadron maneuver an agility ladder during a Women’s History Month obstacle course event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 31, 2023. The event closed out Team Dover’s observance of 2023’s Women’s History Month and consisted of 12 CrossFit exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    This work, Team Dover closes Women's History Month [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    women's history month
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover

