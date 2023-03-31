Airmen from the 436th Operations Support Squadron maneuver an agility ladder during a Women’s History Month obstacle course event at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 31, 2023. The event closed out Team Dover’s observance of 2023’s Women’s History Month and consisted of 12 CrossFit exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.31.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 11:25 Photo ID: 7719127 VIRIN: 230331-F-DA916-0163 Resolution: 3607x2400 Size: 3.99 MB Location: DOVER, DE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Dover closes Women’s History Month [Image 7 of 7], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.