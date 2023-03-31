Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th Battalion Range

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    An Army advisor assigned to 6th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, fires an M4 during a range at Fort Benning, Ga., March 2023. Advisors in the brigade practice basic Soldier skills to enhance their readiness to advise and assist foreign military partners worldwide. Courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 04.03.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 09:53
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Battalion Range, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    advisor
    SFAB

