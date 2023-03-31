An Army advisor assigned to 6th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, fires an M4 during a range at Fort Benning, Ga., March 2023. Advisors in the brigade practice basic Soldier skills to enhance their readiness to advise and assist foreign military partners worldwide. Courtesy photo.
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 09:53
|Photo ID:
|7718843
|VIRIN:
|230403-A-ZZ123-001
|Resolution:
|1080x1351
|Size:
|182.36 KB
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th Battalion Range, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT