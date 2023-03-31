Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exchange Service Command Enterprise Celebrates its 77th Birthday [Image 22 of 23]

    Navy Exchange Service Command Enterprise Celebrates its 77th Birthday

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    03.31.2023

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Enterprise locations around the world celebrated the command’s 77th birthday on April 1, 2023. NEX Yokosuka, Japan, held a cake cutting event on March 31, 2023. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Navy Exchange Service Command
    Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY)

