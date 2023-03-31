Navy Exchange Service Command Enterprise Celebrates its 77th Birthday

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Enterprise locations around the world celebrated the command’s 77th birthday on April 1, 2023. NEX Poland held a cake cutting event on March 31, 2023. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

