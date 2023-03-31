Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Affairs Candidates Take On The Nasty Nick [Image 12 of 16]

    Civil Affairs Candidates Take On The Nasty Nick

    CAMP MACKALL, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2023

    Photo by K. Kassens 

    United States Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School

    A Civil Affairs candidate at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School negotiates an obstacle on Nasty Nick, the school’s legendary obstacle course, during Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection (CAAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina, February 7, 2023. The course assessed candidates for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway and allowed the Civil Affairs Proponent to select candidates for attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs Team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

    This work, Civil Affairs Candidates Take On The Nasty Nick [Image 16 of 16], by K. Kassens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USASOC
    SWCS
    Civil Affairs
    Nasty Nick
    Secure the Victory
    goarmysof

