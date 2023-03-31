Civil Affairs Candidates Take On The Nasty Nick

A Civil Affairs candidate at the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School negotiates an obstacle on Nasty Nick, the school’s legendary obstacle course, during Civil Affairs Assessment and Selection (CAAS) at Camp Mackall, North Carolina, February 7, 2023. The course assessed candidates for trainability and suitability to attend the Civil Affairs Team Leader or the Civil Affairs Noncommissioned Officer pathway and allowed the Civil Affairs Proponent to select candidates for attributes and competencies required to be a member of a Civil Affairs Team. (U.S. Army photo by K. Kassens)

