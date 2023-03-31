Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.K. Royal Lancers Troopers Earn Their Stripes [Image 15 of 15]

    U.K. Royal Lancers Troopers Earn Their Stripes

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, alongside U.K. The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop, the 11th Croatian Contingent, Panzer Battery, and Polish soldiers assigned to the 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, all members of NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, pose for a group photo on M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles after completing the 14-day British Army Potential Noncommissioned Officer Course in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 16, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 07:21
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
