U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, alongside U.K. The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop, the 11th Croatian Contingent, Panzer Battery, and Polish soldiers assigned to the 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, all members of NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, pose for a group photo on M2 Bradley Fighting Vehicles after completing the 14-day British Army Potential Noncommissioned Officer Course in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 16, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 07:21 Photo ID: 7718420 VIRIN: 230316-Z-SV327-2364 Resolution: 6413x4275 Size: 20.67 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.K. Royal Lancers Troopers Earn Their Stripes [Image 15 of 15], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.