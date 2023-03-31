U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, alongside U.K. The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop, the 11th Croatian Contingent, Panzer Battery, and Polish soldiers assigned to the 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, all members of NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, carry a simulated casualty during the British Army Potential Noncommissioned Officer Course training exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 16, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 07:21 Photo ID: 7718419 VIRIN: 230316-Z-SV327-2084 Resolution: 6069x4046 Size: 16.51 MB Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.K. Royal Lancers Troopers Earn Their Stripes [Image 15 of 15], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.