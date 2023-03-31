U.K. Royal Lancers Troopers Earn Their Stripes

A U.K. soldier assigned to The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop and a Polish soldier assigned to the 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, both members of NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, low crawl for cover under simulated direct fire during the British Army Potential Noncommissioned Officer Course in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 16, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

