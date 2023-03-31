Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.K. Royal Lancers Troopers Earn Their Stripes [Image 12 of 15]

    U.K. Royal Lancers Troopers Earn Their Stripes

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    03.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. John Schoebel 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    A Polish soldier assigned to the 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, and a member of NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, throws a training grenade during the British Army Potential Noncommissioned Officer Course simulated training exercise in Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 16, 2023. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. John Schoebel)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 07:21
    Location: BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
    This work, U.K. Royal Lancers Troopers Earn Their Stripes [Image 15 of 15], by SGT John Schoebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    SteadfastandLoyal
    4thInfantryDivision
    VictoryCorps

