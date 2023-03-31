NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 30, 2023) Chief Boatswain’s Mate Andre Edwards, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, sings “Anchors Aweigh” during a Work Boat Christening Ceremony at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on March 30, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 05:34 Photo ID: 7718354 VIRIN: 230330-N-EM691-1106 Resolution: 4765x3172 Size: 0 B Location: GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Christens Two Work Boats at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.