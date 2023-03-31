NSA Souda Bay Christens Two Work Boats at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 30, 2023) Contracting Officer Amy Jenkins, Public Works Department Souda Bay, smashes a bottle of sparkling wine on Artemis’s hull to christen the new 30-foot Modutech work boat during a ceremony at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on March 30, 2023. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

