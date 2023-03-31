Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Souda Bay Christens Two Work Boats at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex [Image 2 of 4]

    NSA Souda Bay Christens Two Work Boats at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex

    GREECE

    03.30.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 30, 2023) Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, talks about the capabilities and benefits of the two new work boats during a Work Boat Christening Ceremony at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on March 30, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2023
    Date Posted: 04.03.2023 05:34
    VIRIN: 230330-N-EM691-1060
    Location: GR
    This work, NSA Souda Bay Christens Two Work Boats at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Team Souda, Souda Bay, Crete, Greece, Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

