NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 30, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Sebastian Sanchez, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, plays “The Star-Spangled Banner” on the electric guitar during a Work Boat Christening Ceremony at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on March 30, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2023 Date Posted: 04.03.2023 05:35 Photo ID: 7718351 VIRIN: 230330-N-EM691-1022 Resolution: 4800x3195 Size: 0 B Location: GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSA Souda Bay Christens Two Work Boats at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.