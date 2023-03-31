NSA Souda Bay Celebrates NEXCOM’s 77th Birthday

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 31, 2023) Navy Exchange Souda Bay General Manager Jennifer Sullivan, and Capt. Odin J. Klug, commanding officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, cut a cake made for the celebration of Navy Exchange Service Command’s 77th birthday held at the NSA Souda Bay Navy Exchange on March 31, 2023. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

