Capt. David Adams, Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo (CFAS) signs a Child Abuse Prevention Month proclamation at CFAS April 3, 2023. For more than 75 years, CFAS has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services to empower forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to their families and the community. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.03.2023 03:48
|Photo ID:
|7718343
|VIRIN:
|230403-N-CA060-1023
|Resolution:
|3373x3122
|Size:
|884.02 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Proclamation Signing at CFAS [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
